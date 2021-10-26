Brokerages Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) PT at $264.19

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,753,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cigna by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 429,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average is $230.92. Cigna has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

