Brokerages Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Target Price at $53.75

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTM. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

DT Midstream stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,779. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $1,856,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $2,737,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $16,860,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $1,142,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

