Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Target Price at C$7.14

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FVI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:FVI traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.22. 261,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,105. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$12.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

