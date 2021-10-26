Brokerages Set SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $131.88

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.88.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.21. 11,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,617. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $126,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,834 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.