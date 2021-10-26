Brokers Offer Predictions for Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Shares of OC stock opened at $91.55 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

