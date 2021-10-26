Brokers Offer Predictions for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

PBCT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

