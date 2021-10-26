Bronson Point Management LLC Decreases Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Bronson Point Management LLC lessened its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Green Plains accounts for 2.5% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $2,345,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Green Plains by 13,487.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 347,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

GPRE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. 4,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,513. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.