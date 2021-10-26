Bronson Point Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bronson Point Management LLC decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 481,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $69.40. 9,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.