Bronson Point Management LLC Trims Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bronson Point Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for about 1.1% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AerCap by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AerCap by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 253,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $70,190,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in AerCap by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AER traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. 30,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

