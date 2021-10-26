Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.49. 41,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

