BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. BRP Group also reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

BRP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.