Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,594 ($33.89) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,562.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,468.70. The firm has a market cap of £8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38).

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

