Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. 35,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

