Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. 35,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.14%.
CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.
Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile
Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.
Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.