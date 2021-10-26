Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 957,313 shares.The stock last traded at $20.48 and had previously closed at $21.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,788,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.