Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CDNS opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.39. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $169.79.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.08.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.