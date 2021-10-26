Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

CDNS opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $169.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.39.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at $28,490,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.08.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

