Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($6.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

