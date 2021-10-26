Calibre Mining Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$96.80 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$1.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$539.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$2.80.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

