California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 129,431 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,431 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of DouYu International worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DouYu International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DouYu International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 184,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DouYu International by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.90. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOYU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

