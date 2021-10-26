California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,226 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 514.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 225,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.