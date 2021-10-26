California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of FormFactor worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in FormFactor by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

FORM opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

