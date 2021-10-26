California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 86,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.83 per share, for a total transaction of $8,330,693.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $2,106,476. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

