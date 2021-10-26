California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.56 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

