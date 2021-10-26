Calix (NYSE:CALX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CALX traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701 in the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calix stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Calix worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

