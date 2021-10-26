Callisto Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.40 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $31.40 million and $579,920.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.51 or 0.06712664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00088486 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

