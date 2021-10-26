Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.99

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.99 and last traded at $93.30, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $646.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

