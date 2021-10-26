Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,497 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Cameco worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $27.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.