Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1013 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of BK traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.03. 46,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Canadian Banc has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$13.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
