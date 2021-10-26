Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1013 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BK traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.03. 46,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Canadian Banc has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$13.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.