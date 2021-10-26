Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.640-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CNI stock opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

