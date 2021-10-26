Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.18. 247,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.