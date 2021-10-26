Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$14.67 on Tuesday. Canso Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$11.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.50.

Get Canso Credit Income Fund alerts:

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.