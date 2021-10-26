Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$14.67 on Tuesday. Canso Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$11.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.50.
About Canso Credit Income Fund
