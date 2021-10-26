Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%.
CBNK stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. 59,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $358.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.47. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
