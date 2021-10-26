Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%.

CBNK stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. 59,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $358.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.47. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $311,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

