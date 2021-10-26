Capital International Inc. CA Has $80.12 Million Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $80,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 303.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $47,570,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 27.3% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,107,000 after purchasing an additional 288,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,000,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 155,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 284.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 593,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of LEGN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,858. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

