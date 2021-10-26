Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,631 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $64,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,968. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.22. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

