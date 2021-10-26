Capital International Inc. CA Sells 16,876 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,876 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 0.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $101,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,280. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.27.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.