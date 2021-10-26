Capital International Inc. CA Sells 35,590 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,590 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.84% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $53,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $365,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 352.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.01. 1,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,731. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.52.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

