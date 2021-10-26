Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.7% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,166,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $311.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $384.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.75.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

