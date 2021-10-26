Capital International Investors Buys 6,170,103 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 8.21% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $1,783,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

NYSE:RCL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. 14,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average is $84.41. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

