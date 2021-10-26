Capital International Investors Buys 868,659 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,154,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,659 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.73% of Johnson & Johnson worth $3,155,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,991,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,931 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $2,596,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.