Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 3.16% of Abbott Laboratories worth $6,488,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 121.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $427,622,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Shares of ABT opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.