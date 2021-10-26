Capital International Investors Sells 8,929,367 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,315,736 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,929,367 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $4,342,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

