Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

NYSE:REXR opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 483.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

