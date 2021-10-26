Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Up 6.8%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 44,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,067,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $712.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 674,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

