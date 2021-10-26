CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $827,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CarMax by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

CarMax stock opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

