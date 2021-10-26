Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,456 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,518,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRS opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.80%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

