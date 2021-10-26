Carrier Global (CARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Carrier Global to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.100-$2.200 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CARR opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

