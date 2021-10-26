Carter’s (CRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.00. 4,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

