Cartesi 24 Hour Volume Hits $118.82 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001326 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $307.77 million and $118.82 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00074327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00077343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00104055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,500.83 or 1.00164231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.75 or 0.06799076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021804 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,277,693 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

