Casper (CSPR) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $266.56 million and $17.47 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00070087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00077079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00103128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,649.17 or 1.00296258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,165.06 or 0.06667925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,433,102,496 coins and its circulating supply is 2,407,915,457 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

