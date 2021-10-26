Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce sales of $23.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.82 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $15.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $92.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $92.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $117.56 million, with estimates ranging from $114.02 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $157,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $348,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 82,810 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.80. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

